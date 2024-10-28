Please join WSOC in serving our community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene by supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. We’re holding a Month of Giving, beginning on Monday, October 28th.

Second Harvest partners with 950 agencies in our area to deliver food and household items to those who need them the most. The need in our community is constant, but even more urgent after the storm and with the holidays approaching.

Your donation, no matter the size, will be greatly appreciated and put to good use. We would love to spotlight your commitment to the community as a way to inspire others to give what they can.



